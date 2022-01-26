Stalin announces all India federation for social justice

Chennai :

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced an all India federation for social justice comprising leaders of oppressed classes from all over the country.





Speaking during the webinar on “National plan to coordinate and advance social justice struggle” organized by All India Backward Classes Federation, Stalin said, “We have planned to initiate an All India Social Justice Federation encompassing leaders and representatives of all oppressed classes from all states. Those truly concerned about social justice would be a part of it. This federation will provide prompt suggestions for all states to adhere to laws related to social justice.”





Adding that the percentage of backward and oppressed communities may differ with each state, Stalin said, “The ideology of social justice is the same. Everything for everyone will be the base of this federation. This will be a federation that works to achieve the principles of federalism. Let us meet often and uphold social justice.” Stalin was also felicitated by the OBC groups for the successful efforts made by the DMK for securing 27% reservation for OBCs in medical admission under AIQ.





Referring to the rich legacy of leaders, from the early Justice Party leaders to Thanthai Periyar and former Prime Minister V P Singh and Karunanidhi, who had fought for social justice in the country, Stalin said, “It was this heritage, which made the DMK take the cause of depressed societies to restore their rightful seats in medical education in all states and not just Tamil Nadu.” “To further continue our journey in the path to achieve the welfare of the depressed and oppressed, we need to implement social justice all over India,” Stalin added.





Remarking that Periyar, Anna and Karunanidhi, if they were alive, would have been proud of the conduct of the webinar, Stalin said, “They fought throughout their lives to spread the social justice movement throughout the country. The hard work did not end in vain. We have come together from different parts of the country. Social justice ideology has united us.”





Participating in the webinar, Leader of Opposition of Bihar, Tejaswi Yadav said, “You (Stalin) are fighting for OBC people in south. We are fighting in the north. We are in a situation to take the struggle to the next level. We have not received the benefits of Mandal commission fully. We are made to hit the roads for everything.





AITMC MP Derek O Brien, Maharashtra minister Chagan Bhujpal, Andhra minister Adhimulapu Suresh, Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD, Mohammed Basheer of IUML and Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani also participated and extended their support to Stalin’s social justice federation.