TNSEC to announce urban civic polls date today

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission is expected to announce the date of urban local body polls today evening at 6:30 pm.





The Madras High Court had earlier said that it cannot go against the Supreme Court's direction while hearing a plea, seeking to postpone the election, moved by Dr M Nakkeeran.





Nakkeeran said considering the prevailing third Covid wave in the State it is not advisable to hold elections at this juncture. The High Court was hearing the case for two days on a row, and has asked the SEC to conduct elections as per the SC direction.





State Election Commissioner Palani Kumar will make the date announcement later today.