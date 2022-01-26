Genuineness of TN students applying for scholarship under the 'Swanath' scheme to be verified

Chennai :

Recently, the scholarship was extended to students whose parents have died due to coronavirus, other students, who come under categories such as orphan, wards of armed forces martyred in action and family income from all the sources should not be more than Rs 8 lakh per annum during the financial year of the application.





A government circular, which was sent to all the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of Engineering, Polytechnic, Arts and Science colleges, said for students applying for scholarship under 'Swanath' scheme, due to the death of either or both parents due to Covid-19, the competent authority has approved the acceptance of death certificate along with discharge form of hospitals mentioning the cause of death as coronavirus.





It said, however, in all such cases, the applications should be verified by the concerned principals of respective colleges after ascertaining the facts that death is due to Covid-19 only and applicants fulfill the other terms and conditions of eligibility as per the scholarship scheme guidelines.





Accordingly, after completion of verification of all such cases, a consolidated list of all such students is to be submitted as per the prescribed format duly signed by the head of the institutions.





As per the scheme, Rs 50,000 per annum for every year of study, which would be a maximum of four years for first-year admitted degree students and maximum of three years for diploma Students as lump sum amount towards payment of college fee, purchase of computer, stationeries, books, equipment, and software.