Tamil Nadu Governor leads R-Day celebration showcasing Queen Velu Nachiyar

Chennai :

The Republic Day Parade on Marina was a low key affair this year lasting for about 28 minutes, owing to the pandemic situation. The state government on Tuesday had issued an advisory asking the general public, children and senior citizens to refrain from visiting the Marina Beach front to watch the event today. Exactly at 8 AM, the Governor unfurled the national flag.





After a spectacular march past by the contingents of the armed forces, police and paramilitary forces, the Tamil Nadu government showcased the Republic Day tableau, which was rejected by a Central committee, depicting a statue of Queen Velu Nachiyar riding a horse with a sword in hand and women soldiers.





It also portrayed the Tamil Nadu freedom struggle highlighting the role of V O Chidambaram Pillai and national poet Subramania Bharathi.





Stalin had earlier announced that the rejected float will be included in the Tamil Nadu government's Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.





Earlier, after the unfurling of the flag, an Air Force helicopter showered flower petals on the venue.





Stalin presented various medals, including to uniformed personnel for acts of bravery.





Wing Commander Anuj Gupta was the overall Parade Commander of the Republic Day parade.



