Tamil Nadu's R-Day parade, ceremony on Kamarajar Salai: View pics

Tamil Nadu celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with patriotic fervour on Wednesday with Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin unfurling the tricolour at the Marina beach here.

With tight police security, public thronged Kamarajar Salai to take part in the celebrations.

The State's tableau was displayed during the celebrations. This included a design of a ship flanked by the likeness of freedom fighter VO Chidambaram (VOC), who is also known as Kappalottiya Tamizhan. VOC was the founder of the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company, an indigenous enterprise, which was one of the pioneering firms competing against the British. Apart from this, Velu Nachiyar, Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, Subramania Bharathiyar were also part of the tableau.

                                         Armed personnel take part in parade



                             Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi during flag hoisting




                            Freedom fighters who are part of the State's tableau



                                            Tamil Nadu's tableau displaying Rani Velu Nachiyar



                                  People gather to watch parade in Chennai



                                                 People take selfie with the floats


                                           Foreign delegates take pictures during the celebration

