Tamil Nadu's R-Day parade, ceremony on Kamarajar Salai: View pics

Tamil Nadu celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with patriotic fervour on Wednesday with Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin unfurling the tricolour at the Marina beach here.
Chennai:
With tight police security, public thronged Kamarajar Salai to take part in the celebrations.
The State's tableau was displayed during the celebrations. This included a design of a ship flanked by the likeness of freedom fighter VO Chidambaram (VOC), who is also known as Kappalottiya Tamizhan. VOC was the founder of the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company, an indigenous enterprise, which was one of the pioneering firms competing against the British. Apart from this, Velu Nachiyar, Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, Subramania Bharathiyar were also part of the tableau.
Armed personnel take part in parade
Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi during flag hoisting
Freedom fighters who are part of the State's tableau
Tamil Nadu's tableau displaying Rani Velu Nachiyar
People gather to watch parade in Chennai
People take selfie with the floats
Foreign delegates take pictures during the celebration
