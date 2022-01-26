Drone corpn takes flight, to supply UAVs to govt

Chennai :

After launching TNUAVC, Stalin saw an exhibition set-up in Anna University campus in which different types of drones were exhibited and officials explained to Stalin the types of drones and their functions. Following the exhibition Stalin participated in a function in which the different types of drones were demonstrated.





Defence drones, surveillance drones, agriculture drones used for planting seeds and spraying pesticides were some of the notable drones demonstrated at the exhibition. Among them the surveillance drones caught the attention of many in the function as the drone with siren on it came near Stalin all blaring and whatever Stalin spoke on mike was heard through the speaker present in the drone.





When Defence drones were operated, they were operated in a straight line indicating the significance of military operations.





The announcement to establish TNUAVC was made in the state Assembly by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan following which the state granted administrative sanction for the Corporation by issuing a Government Order (GO). TNUAVC will officially be the drone designer and supplier for all the state government departments.





Delivering his address, Stalin said, “The need of drones keeps increasing steadily. The aeronautical research centre in Anna University has designed the model drones and I appreciate the professors and students for developing them.” Stalin also inaugurated a 1 MW solar power plant in Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) set up at the cost of Rs 7.5 crore. “With increasing power demand we should use more solar power. Like MKU other universities too should initiate such plans,” the Chief Minister said.