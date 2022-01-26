New cases in Chennai see slight dip but still highest in State TPR at 24.2 per cent

Chennai :

The number of deaths saw a surge at 48, of which 21 were reported in Chennai. A total of 43 deaths were recorded in patients with comorbidities. The total number of deaths touched 37,312.





Chennai saw a further decline in cases but remained on top of the list at 6,241 cases and the TPR stood at 24.2 per cent. As many as 1,40,062 people were tested in the past 24 hours in TN. The overall TPR increased to 20 per cent, with the highest of 27.8 per cent being in Coimbatore, that recorded new 3,763 cases.





Chengalpattu recorded 1,737 cases and 1,490 cases were reported in Tirupur. At least 26.6 per cent TPR was recorded in Thanjavur and Krishnagiri. The active cases stood at 2,11,270 on Tuesday, while Chennai had 51,613 and Coimbatore, 26,178. Meanwhile, 25,221 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 29,45,678.





Meanwhile, Puducherry witnessed a rise in number of daily cases with 1,911 fresh infections being reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday.





The new cases were reported at the end of examination of 5,191 samples. The total infection count stood at 1,55,254.





The active cases also shot up to 16,394 (223 in hospitals and 16,171 in home quarantine) as against 15,632 cases on Monday.





The fresh cases identified today were spread over Puducherry, 1,410; Karaikal 331; Mahe 19; and Yanam 151.





Director of Health G Sriramulu said the Department of Health has tested so far 21,36,582 samples and found 17,97,357 out of them to be negative.





Four more people, including two women, succumbed to the infection raising the overall toll to 1,912.





The test positivity rate was 36.81 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.23 per cent and 88.21 per cent, respectively.





The department of Health has administered so far 15,24,836 doses which comprised 9,18,381 first doses, 6,00,734 second and 5,721 booster doses.