OPS urges CM to keep differences at bay, work with Centre for growth

Chennai :

In a statement the AIADMK leader termed Tamil Nadu as a robust state with National Highway infrastructure up to 7,000 km for which expansion maintenance and widening works by the Centre is essential.





Pointing out that the road infrastructure is essential for the development of the state, OPS noted that the recent comment by National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is a setback for the growth of Tamil Nadu. The Union Minister had termed Tamil Nadu as a non cooperating state when it comes to land acquisition and permission to execute road works.





The tone in which the Union Minister had expressed his displeasure had raised questions among public that whether the DMK government is really concerned about the infrastructure development of Tamil Nadu, OPS wondered.





It is because of the Centre’s contribution that 11 medical colleges, AIIMS Hospital in Madurai and several government sponsored schemes have come to TN in the recent past and the previous AIADMK regime extended its full cooperation to the Centre, OPS said in his statement.





The response letter by CM Stalin to Union Minister Gadkari brings respite, but it is essential for the state government to ensure that there is no scope for such criticism in future.





Meanwhile, Socialist Democratic Party of India urged the DMK government to clarify its stand on the Salem-Chennai eight lane project. The DMK government had expressed its willingness to coordinate with the Centre on road expansion works and there is an apprehension among farmers whether this project will be taken up once when the litigations pending before the court are sorted out.





The DMK, when in opposition, opposed the eight lane project and now as the ruling party, it should openly declare that the project will be shelved, the party said in a statement.