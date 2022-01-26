Delta farmers demand water from Mettur till Feb 15

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvarur on Tuesday, PR Pandian, the president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers association, said, the Cauvery Delta farmers faced severe damages to their samba and thalady crops during the unpredicted rainfall and the farmers who had made direct sowing have been demanding compensation for the past few months.





He pointed out that Chief Minister MK Stalin promised the farmers to replace the damaged samba and thalady for which due compensation would be distributed and asked the farmers to continue the cultivation. “Since the Chief Minister asked to re-sow paddy many farmers have commenced the cultivation and so we need water supply till February and so the water release should be ensured at least till February 15,” he said.





Similarly, water distribution should be ensured in all waterbodies in the region so that it would support the ongoing samba and thalady which has been undertaken in an area of 10 lakh acres.





Meanwhile, farmers also urged the government to expedite the procurement process and increase the number of DPCs.