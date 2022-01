20 police personnel selected for President’s medal

Chennai :

Two officers selected for for the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service are G Venkataraman, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters, Chennai) and C Sivanarul, Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID (Thanjavur).





Eighteen officers will be awarded the Police Medal for meritorious service — V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, (Central Zone, Trichy); Pradip Kumar, Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore City); R Sudhakar, IG (West Zone, Coimbatore); P Saravanan, Superintendent of Police (Tirunelveli); P Kannammal, Superintendent of Police (Q-branch); VK Surendranath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Planning, Chennai); D Karthikeyan, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police XII Battalion (Manimuthar); V Elangovan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Planning (Coimbatore City); A Thomas Prabhakar, Additional Superintendent of Police, NIB CID (Chennai); S Prabakaran, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bank Fraud Investigation, Central Crime Branch (Greater Chennai Police); S Murugavel, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Section, (Coimbatore City); M Muralitharan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch CID, OCU (Coimbatore City); K Murugesan, Inspector of Police, Central Crime Branch (Greater Chennai Police); K Anna Durai, Inspector of Police (Q Branch CID, Chennai); D Shanmugam, Inspector of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (Cuddalore); G Sivaganesan, Sub Inspector of Police, Special Task Force (Erode); R Ganesan, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Special Intelligence Unit (Trichy); and R Pasupathi, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Special Branch CID, (Headquarters, Chennai).