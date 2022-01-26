We oppose Hindi dominance, not language, says Stalin

Chennai :

Addressing a virtual conference organised by the DMK student’s wing on Language Martyr’s Day, Stalin said, “Celebrating Tamil is not a myopic viewpoint. We are not enemies of any language, let alone Hindi. We are not opposing Hindi. We are opposing Hindi dominance and imposition, not the language. We are lovers of Tamil, but not haters of any language.” Asserting that learning a language should be based on an individual’s choice and it should not be an imposition that would fuel hate, the CM, in a veiled ideological assault on the ruling BJP, said, “People, who intend to impose Hindi, consider it as a sign of dominance. Like one religion, they think that only one language should exist, and that language should be Hindi.” “For some reason, the idea of Tamil and Tamil Nadu makes them feel bitter,” the CM said, indirectly accusing the BJP of deliberately denying permission for TN tableaux in Republic Day parade.





Meanwhile, members from various parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, took out a silent march and paid tributes at the memorials of language martyrs. At Keezhapazhur Chinnasamy’s daughter Dravida Selvi garlanded his statue in Ariyalur.