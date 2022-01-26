‘Not knowing Hindi robbing opportunity to get central jobs’

Chennai :

Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari made the observation while the first bench comprising him and Justice PD Audikesavalu was hearing a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the government to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Tamil Nadu.





Arjunan Elayaraja, a resident of Thiagavalli village in Cuddalore district, had approached the court seeking direction to the State government to implement NEP 2020. “NEP 2020 is a policy meant for the benefit of the entire nation. This brings about uniformity in education across the length and breadth of the country. Implementation NEP 2020 would give equal opportunity to all the students. Therefore, there will be no discrimination in education,” the petitioner argued.





Responding to that, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram submitted that the policy insisted that the three-language policy should be followed in education. “However, Tamil Nadu has been following the two-language policy since several decades and the three-language policy will be burdening the school students,” the AG noted.





Recording the submissions, the bench ordered notice to the government returnable by four weeks.