Man held for vandalising MGR statue, AIADMK leaders fume

Thiruchirapalli :

The bust of Ramachandran, the AIADMK founder who is more popularly known as MGR, at North Main Street here was found removed from the pedestal by some party workers this morning, sparking strong response from the main Opposition party which said no insult to its founder will be brooked. Earlier, tense moments prevailed here for some time as party workers gathered at the spot following the vandal act. Also an AIADMK cadre who reached the spot repaired it.





Police identified the arrested person as Sekar alias Antony (40), a coolie from Mettutheru and said he vandalised the statue in an inebriated state. The AIADMK strongly reacted to the incident, alleging the role of “anti-social elements” behind the damage to the party founder’s bust.





While AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam wanted legal action against those demeaning leaders who had served the country, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami derided any attempts to “malign Puratchi Thalaivar” (Revolutionary leader) and urged the government to quickly act on the matter.





“I strongly condemn the damaging of MGR’s statue in Thanjavur by anti-social elements. The government should take stringent action against those maligning Puratchi Thalaivar and attempting to disturb public peace. Further, if such mischievous incidents continue, there would be serious consequences,” the former chief minister said.





Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran and expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala, also demanded action against those responsible for the vandalism.