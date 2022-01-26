Jairam Ramesh pats TN for seacow protection

“There is a lot more to be done to protect our marine diversity. This is a great initiative by the state of Tamil Nadu,” stated a tweet by former environment minister Jairam Ramesh supporting the last year dugong conservation measure by TN declaring 500 km Gulf of Mannar stretch as a protected sanctuary for dugong (seacow).

Chennai : The tweet is now viral among wildlife enthusiasts. “Though we have a long way to go still, we re happy to be recognized for the exemplary initiatives of HCM @mkstalin’s government in a short time. I visited Gulf of Mannar reserve last month and understood the unique biodiversity as well as the potential for coral regeneration,” replied state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. DMK legislator TRB Rajaa also joined the conservation tweeting “Thank you Thiru @Jairam-Ramesh for you appreciation and more importantly for backing the urgent need to protect our#MarineDiversity !!! The dugong locally known as the#KadalPasu or#SeaCow is Actually more closely related to#Elephants !!!. ”on Tuesday