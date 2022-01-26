Madurai man immolates self alleging police torture, succumbs

M Easwaran (30), resident of Indira Nagar, Bibikulam, Madurai, succumbed to burns on Tuesday after being admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

Madurai : He committed self immolation on January 18 near Tallakulam outpost. However, police personnel rescued and admitted him to the GRH, sources said. The relatives of the victim alleged that Tallakulam police tortured him and threatened to foist case against him. Since he could not bear the torture, he took the extreme step. Moreover, Easwaran during his days in the hospital released a video saying that he’s often arrested by Tallakulam police on false charges and demanded money. The police further threatened to book a false ganja case against him and arrest would be made, if he did not give police the money they demanded. The police also threatened his family as said in the video that went viral on social media.