Armyman arrested for assaulting cop trying to stop illegal bull run

A serviceman was arrested and jailed when he picked up a quarrel with a police inspector for the latter not allowing bulls to visit Kammavanpettai for an illegal bull run, on Tuesday.

Vellore : Vellore taluk police inspector Nilavazhagan was on duty stopping the bulls from reaching Kammavanpet when Mohanraj (35) of Kankuppam near Katpadi an army man on leave, refused to heed the inspector’s advice and picked up a quarrel with him. Not only that he also grabbed the front of the inspector’s shirt and abused him and the video of the incident went viral. Based on a complaint from the inspector Mohanraj was secured and incarcerated in the Vellore Central Jail on Tuesday.