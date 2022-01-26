Stray bullet from Perambalur firing range found on roof of farmer’s house

Tension prevailed in Perambalur after a stray bullet reportedly from the firing range was found on the roof of a house and the police who recovered it have commenced the investigation on Tuesday.

Thiruchirapalli : A shooting training for Tamil Nadu police was held at Naranamangalam firing range in Perambalur from January 21 to 24. On Tuesday, children playing at Eachankadu village went to the house of Subramani, a farmer, to collect their ball from the roof. There they found a bullet and soon Subramani informed police. Padalur police retrieved the bullet and held inquiries.