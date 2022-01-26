Police recover decomposed bodies of lovers from Parvathamalai

Police recovered and sent decomposed bodies of Chennai-based lovers to Tiruvannamalai GH on Monday.

Tiruvannamalai : The bodies were found hanging from a sari at a height of around 2,000 feet on Parvathamalai near Kalasapakkam on Sunday evening by shepherds. They informed Kadaladi police who along with Forest Department officials and 20 locals brought down the decomposed bodies in dholies. Police found Aadhaar cards at the suicide spot and identified the man as Rajasekar (48) of Mambakkam, in Kancheepuram district and the woman as Devi (26) of Pallikaranai. Rajasekar had a printing press where Devi worked. They were in an intimate relationship which was objected to by Rajasekar’s wife and Devi’s parents. It was then that both went missing.