Salem Collector S Karmegam has been admitted in a private hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Coimbatore : Meanwhile, Thanajvur SP G Ravali Priya too tested positive and she has preferred to be in home isolation. As the Collector exhibited symptoms of the infection, the health department authorities collected his swab samples and the results proved positive. Both the officials have urged those who were in contact with them recently to undergo tests.