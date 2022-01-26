Vellore bull runs death toll increases to four with death of 62-yr-old man

The death toll in bull runs conducted in Vellore district increased to 4 following the death of a 62-year-old who succumbed in the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Vellore : Venketesan, a resident of Marudavallipalayam near Anaicut was watching the bull runs at Melmayil near KV Kuppam on January 21 when an out of control bull rampaged through the attendant crowd and tossed Venketesan in air. The seriously injured man was rushed to the Vellore GMCH where despite treatment, he succumbed on Tuesday.