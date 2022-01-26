IT experts to be hired to improve school edu dept’s activities

Chennai :

The selected IT companies would engage web developers, mobile app creators, database experts, test engineering and network experts to create multiple platforms that will be used in the next 10 years to strengthen the government’s education-related activities.





A senior official from the School Education Department said, as part of the plan, it was proposed to hire the services of competent firms to be able to provide manpower at the site.





“The computer firms will also work with the existing IT teams at Samagra Shiksha, a wing of School Education Department, and complement its manpower to deliver the outcomes in a time-bound manner,” he added.





Explaining the work that would be carried out by the IT experts, the official said web developers would improve the existing portal to further carry out designing works and would debug the existing issues.





“Similarly, mobile app creators will help the department in developing new hybrid applications, which was planned for the next five years,” he said.





The official said the database developers’ team with hands-on experience in handling high volume ‘MySQL databases’ will monitor the database usage, tune its performance, and protect the secured backup of the data.





“The testing engineers will monitor the existing and newly developed portals and mobile apps and would suggest improvements to be made on both applications,” he said.





Stating that computer illustrators will also be hired through IT firms, he said they would develop visual designs for textbooks and would develop learning video content for the schools.





“The manpower supplied will work under the guidance and instructions of the State project director and other senior officers of Samagra Shiksha and also the officials of School Education Departments wherever the resources have been deployed,” he added.