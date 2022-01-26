Pandemic, NEET uncertainty bring down students’ score

Chennai :

Though the cut off is down by about 10 marks in all the categories as per the rank list released on Monday, fewer government school students scored above 500 than the previous year. At least 47.4 per cent of government school students qualified NEET this year, while 1,806 government school students were eligible for the 7.5 per cent reservation quota.





Of the total, only two students scored above 500 marks in the rank list released on Monday, while it was 14 last year. About 29 students scored between 400-499 this year, while 44 students scored that last year. A total of 155 government school students scored between 300-399. In 2020, four students scored over 500 marks, 15 scored in the 400-499 range and 71 in the 300-399 range.





With more seats being allocated after the inauguration of 11 new medical colleges in the State, the number of seats for government school students is at 534 seats. There are a total of 6,999 medical seats available for MBBS, including 4,349 government quota seats and 2,650 self–financed college seats in Tamil Nadu.





Senior officials from the Directorate of Medical Education said the NEET coaching and online coaching for government school students will be continued as soon as the counselling is over for this batch.





“The number of seats has increased this year and more number of students had applied. There were few disruptions during the pandemic but the coaching classes continued and though the government is looking at seeking exemption, the students were asked to continue preparations until the exemption is sought,” said Dr Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education.