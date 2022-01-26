Wed, Jan 26, 2022

TN govt asks public not to attend R-Day events

Published: Jan 26,202207:03 AM

Following the sharp rise in COVID cases across Tamil Nadu, the State government, for the second year in a row.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai: Following the sharp rise in COVID cases across Tamil Nadu, the State government, for the second year in a row, on Tuesday, asked the public, school and college students not to attend the Republic Day functions to be celebrated on Wednesday. Moreover, this year, the District Collectors and officials will visit the homes of freedom fighters and their descendents and honout them with shawls.

