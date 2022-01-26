Residents' welfare associations across Tamil Nadu gear up to celebrate R-Day

Chennai :

With the pandemic showing no sings of abating anytime soon, children are doomed to celebrate another Republic Day indoors, thus giving the usual celebrations and competitions a miss. However, several residents' welfare associations in the city have stepped up and plan to hold special events, keeping in mind all protocols, on January 26 for kids in their localities.





"Due to the COVID pandemic, we didn't celebrate Republic Day last year. Even schools couldn't plan competitions or celebrations. Thus, to keep up the spirit of this special day and make the children participate, we will conduct competitions like elocution and fancy dress. The kids seem too eager for Republic Day now," said M Seetharaman, general secretary, Federation of Welfare Associations in Tambaram Corporation Limit.





He added that after hoisting the flag, the elders in the society plan on sharing stories of freedom fighters in Tamil Nadu as the current generation of kids is hardly aware of their rich history.





Though Republic Day is being celebrated during the pandemic, the associations will ensure that all COVID COVID appropriate behaviour is followed. Also, they have received permission from the respective corporation zonal offices to celebrate in their localities.





"Every year, we have special guests who begin the celebration. As we could not celebrate last year, we have invited sanitary workers from our ward 179 to hoist the flag be the chief guests at the event," said M Balakrishnan, general secretary, Tansi Nagar Welfare Association in Velachery.





"Also, as children have been worried over two years doing online classes, this initiative is to bring them out, make them active again and also help them gain knowledge by conducting several competitions involving the parents as well. We will dedicate this special day to the kids in the area," he added.





A similar trend is being witnessed in many residential colonies across the State where local residents have taken up the responsibility of celebrating Republic Day with fervour.