BJP politicising girl’s death: Alagiri

Chennai :

On the death of a Thanjavur girl student, Alagiri said that when they agitated during the death of Ariyalur medical aspirant (Anitha) a few years ago, people supported them because there was honesty and fairness in it. “Now the BJP is trying to politicise the demise of the Thanjavur girl student. I watched her video (statement). She says she was asked to convert to Christianity two years ago. I cannot believe that she committed suicide for that now. If any injustice was done to her, it should be thoroughly investigated and justice done,” he added.





‘Flawed economic policies’





He further blamed the flawed economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime for the widening income growth divide among the rich and poor of the country.





Citing a recent study, Alagiri said the income of the poor in India has reduced by 53 per cent and income of the rich increased by 39 per cent in the country during the last seven years. Claiming that the survey has reached world over, the TNCC chief said, “Flawed policy of the Modi regime has resulted in the disaster. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has called it an economic tsunami.” Arguing that the impact of the widening income gap was felt in rural areas, the TNCC chief said that weavers were suffering in Coimbatore region due to steep rise in yarn price. It was kept under control in former PM Manmohan Singh’s tenure.