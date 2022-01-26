Not playing politics, seeking relief, anti-conversion law, says Annamalai

Chennai :

BJP Tamil Nadu co-in-charge P Sudhakar Reddy and party’s state president K Annamalai, who led a day-long fast in the city, also appealed to Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate compensation to her parents.





“We are not politicising the issue. We want justice to the girl,” Annamalai said replying to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who appealed to the people not to politicise the issue. Senior BJP leaders participated in the protest. Meanwhile, in Coimbatore women’s wing members of Hindu Munnani covered their eyes with black cloths and holding earthen lamps, assembled in front of Siddhi Vinayagar Temple and raised slogans against the school management demanding the government to take stringent action against it.





They also held placards seeking to close down Christian management schools in the state that are indulging in ‘conversion activities’ and to take action against senior police officials trying to protect the school management.