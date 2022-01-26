Sri Lanka to release 56 detained fishers

Chennai :

The court in the northern Jaffna peninsula ordered the release of the fishermen who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy in mid-December in the seas south of Mannar. “Happy to learn that a Court has ordered the release of 56 #Indian fishermen,” Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet. “Commend the work of High Commissioner Gopal Baglay and his team in securing the release,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet.





Both Sri Lankan officials and the Indian diplomatic sources confirmed the release and noted that with Tuesday’s release there are no more Indian fishermen in the island nation’s custody.





The release of fishermen comes on a day when Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Sri Lankan government in a stern manner and also register its disapproval over the island nation’s decision to auction boats seized from the Indian fishermen.





In a letter to India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar citing the attack on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals, Stalin said, “I am constrained to point out that these incidents of attacks by Sri Lankan Nationals are disconcerting. This has become a matter of life and death for thousands of our fisherfolk whose livelihood is under serious threat.”





“India cannot continue to be seen as a mute spectator as the rights of Indian fishermen are repeatedly trampled upon,” Stalin said.