Stop fishing boat auction: Stalin to PM

Chennai :

Deeply concerned over the attack on Indian fishermen allegedly by Sri Lankan nationals, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Lankan government in a stern manner and also register its disapproval over the island nation’s decision to auction boats. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin exhorted the Centre to register its disapproval in the “strongest possible terms at the appropriate level”. Also, the Central government should continue the efforts for transparent disposal of 125 Tamil Nadu boats seized before 2018, Stalin added in the letter.



