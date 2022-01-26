‘Tangedco paid Rs 12k per labourer daily’

Chennai :

In a representation to the board of directors of Tangedco, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, said a CAG para pointed out that the loss in coal wagon unloading due to non-reimbursement at the actuals as Rs 1,683.58 crore between the years 2000 and 2018. “Tangedco paying from Rs 5,078 to Rs 12,124 per day per labourer to SICL without seeking actual bill as per contract conditions is nothing but daylight robbery of our tax money,” the representation added.





He pointed out that the CAG has listed out all the violations of the tender contract conditions which show how maladministration, collision and corruption by public servants of Tangedco and South India Corporation Limited resulted in a loss to the exchequer. “CAG para report also mentions that the matter has not been placed before the board of directors. Were this issue and CAG para placed in the board on any of its earlier meetings for discussion? If not, why,” he asked.





The representation warned that any attempt to seek a settlement through negotiation with SICL on the above issue amounts to fraudulent means to swindle the exchequer money as the CAG report makes it extremely clear that the loss of Rs 1,683.58 crore has to be recovered from SICL. “The only way ahead is to ensure recovery of Rs 1,683.58 crore from SICL, blacklist the firm from further tenders in Tangedco and initiate action on public servants and SICL who are responsible for the corruption. It is also important that the CAG para, the DVAC enquiry and information on the scam are placed before the National Company Law Tribunal when the matter comes up on January 28,” the representation added.





A few days ago, the anti-graft organisation sent a representation alleging that the company had actually paid Rs 239.56 crore only at the Vishakapattinam port including labour and all levies while they had got a payment of Rs 1,267.49 crore causing a huge loss of Rs 1,028 crore to Tangedco and the exchequer between years 2011 to 2016.