Madurai Lad tours 20 states in 200 days to learn life skills

Chennai :

While pursuing his engineering degree in Madurai, GG Siva Prakash wanted to explore the country and learn life skills. Soon after he finished the course, Siva decided to venture out. But his mother suggested he earn the money for travel instead of borrowing from his parents. To achieve this goal, Siva worked in a firm in Bengaluru for two years and saved money for his travel. On July 23, 2021, Siva started his journey from Madurai and has covered 20 states across India. “I have ten important goals in life and the first one is to travel and learn life skills. While travelling, you meet a lot of people and get to understand their life choices and experiences. I have learned from the places I’ve been, the volunteering work I’ve done, and the people I have met. I believe all this would help me lead a happy and fulfilling life,” says 23-year-old Siva Prakash.





Siva is currently in Chennai and will be heading to Puducherry to learn the nuances of fishing. “During my tour, I stayed in hostels and dormitories. In some places, I did volunteering work and saved money. I have visited various industries in India and learned about technology and its advancements. I will be completing my tour on February 7 at Kanniyakumari. Travelling during a pandemic is not an easy thing. But I planned and executed it,” he concludes.