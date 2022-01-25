Tamil Nadu to conduct bird census on January 28, 29

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu forest department will conduct a bird census on January 28 and 29 in coordination with Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and technical support from Universal Eco Foundation and Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation (IBF), a non-profit organisation.





The census will be carried out by a 50 member team of volunteers from Myladuthurai and Tiruchi districts. Students of Pondicherry University will also be part of the survey that will be done between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on January 28 and 29.

"The census will be carried out simultaneously at Kazhuveli bird sanctuary, Oussudu bird sanctuary, and Yedayanthittu estuary. The participants will be divided into groups and 12 transect lines are planned including eight in Kazhuveli and two each in Yedayanthittu and Oussudu," Villupuram District Forest Officer, Sumesh Soman told IANS.

The census will be covering important bird areas adjoining the sanctuaries and will be conducted in accordance with the international norms.

Forest officials said that during a pre bird census conducted by a team led by S. Balachandran, Scientist, BNHS on January 14 and 15, 47 bird species were spotted. Around 17,565 birds were spotted at Kazhuveli bird sanctuary.

Forest Department officials said that the second phase of the bird census will cover inland water birds and the third phase will cover terrestrial birds. The dates for these surveys will be finalised soon, they added.