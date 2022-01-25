Mortality rate in TN low, deaths due to comorbidities: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday, said that the Covid mortality rate has not increased in Tamil Nadu despite the surge in cases. The elderly and those with co-morbidities are the ones who have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.





He said that deaths occur in cases of those who require intensive care unit treatment and have other comorbidities. Though more number of people are testing positive, mortality rate has not increased.





"The spread of infection has been on the rise in rural areas as people from urban areas have travelled for Pongal. The actual status of the spread of the infection will be known in three more days and the testing is also increased. Although the cases have been on the rise in neighbouring States currently, the severity of the impact has been reduced," he added.





He further said that the incidence of Covid in Tamil Nadu is under check due to preventive measures like vaccination and surveillance. Patients should not treat monitoring as something wrong and cooperate with the officials. Night curfew and lockdown will not be required if the Covid numbers see a decline, he said.





