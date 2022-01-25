25K students jabbed: Nilgiris tops vaccination drive among teens in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Since the vaccination for children began, The Nilgiris district has administered vaccine doses for 25,600 students and has topped in Tamil Nadu's 15-18 years vaccination coverage, the district Collector SP Amrith has informed.





The hill station also registered a record number of vaccine doses administered in the overall category. 100 per cent of the district's population have received their first dose, while 99 percent have received the second one, totalling 10,66,446 doses which includes 9,000 precautionary doses.





The Nilgiris is faring decently in the daily cases and in hospitalisation front as well. It recorded 416 positive cases on Monday. Out of the total, 88 per cent are in home quarantine, 8 per cent are at Covid isolation centres and only 4 per cent required to be hospitalised.