Rollback deposit price rise, Seeman on LB polls policy

Chennai :

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) convenor Seeman has sharply criticised the latest increase in deposit money and said he was shocked by the announcement





Hitting at the policy and the political system, he said "Politics has turned a business, parties have turned into companies and money has become the pivot. When the working class and the poor are striving to strengthen democracy, this price rise is an unbearable injustice to them".





The deposit price fixed for Corporation member election is Rs 4,000, Rs 2,000 for municipality member election and Rs 1,000 for town panchayat member elections. "These prices would be burdensome for the poor and women.





"Women's political aspirations could be shot down in this election where their representation is given importance", Seeman said. So this policy needs to be rescinded and the old deposit prices need to brought back, he added.