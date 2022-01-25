2 held in Thoothukudi for torching bike

Thoothukudi :

The accused were identified as A Marimuthu (32) of Ramadas Nagar and his friend J Thangaraj (29) of Thalamuthu Nagar. The incident occurred at Thalamuthu Nagar on Sunday when the duo in a drunken mood picked up a quarrel with R Saravanan (44) of Muthukrishnapuram and ultimately, set fire on his bike. Based on the victim’s complaint, Thalamuthu Nagar police have arrested the duo, sources said.