Tue, Jan 25, 2022

2 held in Thoothukudi for torching bike

Published: Jan 25,202208:05 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Two men were arrested in Thoothukudi on Monday after being charged with torching a motor-bike.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Thoothukudi:
The accused were identified as A Marimuthu (32) of Ramadas Nagar and his friend J Thangaraj (29) of Thalamuthu Nagar. The incident occurred at Thalamuthu Nagar on Sunday when the duo in a drunken mood picked up a quarrel with R Saravanan (44) of Muthukrishnapuram and ultimately, set fire on his bike. Based on the victim’s complaint, Thalamuthu Nagar police have arrested the duo, sources said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations