13 goats mauled to death in Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai :

Farmer Muthuraman of Panniyur near Vettavalam had 30 goats which he would take out for grazing daily. On Saturday as usual he locked them in the pen. When he came to the goat pen on Sunday he was shocked to find 13 of his 30 goats dead with bite marks on various parts of their bodies. He immediately informed the local VAO and local vet Dr Kavitha who checked the goats.