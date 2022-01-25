PR Pandian receiving threat calls

Farmer leader PR Pandian, who has been organising protests against the construction of dam at Mekedatu, had received life threatening calls from a few unidentified persons.
Thiruchirapalli:
“One such caller had threatened him of severing his head so we decided to lodge a complaint against such callers and approached the SP G Ravali Priya,” said Vadakur L Palaniappan, the state president of Cauvery Farmers Association. On Monday, Palaniappan along with state youth wing president Arivu lodged a complaint with the SP.
