Tue, Jan 25, 2022

PR Pandian receiving threat calls

Published: Jan 25,202207:58 AM

Farmer leader PR Pandian, who has been organising protests against the construction of dam at Mekedatu, had received life threatening calls from a few unidentified persons.

PR Pandian. File photo
Thiruchirapalli:
“One such caller had threatened him of severing his head so we decided to lodge a complaint against such callers and approached the SP G Ravali Priya,” said Vadakur L Palaniappan, the state president of Cauvery Farmers Association. On Monday, Palaniappan along with state youth wing president Arivu lodged a complaint with the SP.

