Sexual abuse: Three including minor held

Thiruchirapalli :

Rathinavel (21) alias Jockey from Musiri had approached a Class 8 girl and reportedly sexually assaulted her a few months ago while a 16-year-old boy also sexually assaulted her. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents found her pregnant for six months and lodged a complaint. Police arrested Rathinavel and the boy on Monday. Similarly, Thanjavur police arrested 21-year-old Vijay for abusing a six-year-old girl.