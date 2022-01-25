4 including father held for selling baby

Chennai :

The baby was rescued and handed over to the mother on Monday. A Kairunnisha (38) from Thevar Colony in Gandhipuram delivered a baby boy two months ago. The boy’s father, Abdul Salam, a coolie, offered to sell the baby for repaying a loan. He handed over the boy to Arockiaraj who sold the child to Santhana Murthy. Police arrested Abdul Salam, Arockiaraj, Santhana Murthy and his relative Ponnar.