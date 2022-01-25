Govt to reply on rural bar licenses

The Madras High Court on Monday urged the state government to file its response by February 14 explaining as to know whether it could make the excise department as the competent authority for granting licenses for opening Tasmac bars in rural parts of the state.

Representative image. Chennai : The larger bench of the Madras HC comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Justice PD Audikesavalu and Justice CV Karthikeyan passed the direction on a plea moved by PMK leader K Balu. The petitioner sought direction to announce excise department as a authority to grant licenses to rural bars. Related Tags : Madras HC | Tasmac