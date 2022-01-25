Jaya death: Arumughaswamy panel tenure extended

The state on Monday issued a Government Order (GO) to extend the tenure of Arumughaswamy Commission, appointed to inquire into the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, by another five months.
Chennai:
This will be the 12th extension given to the commission. According to the order, the tenure of the commission which ends by Monday will be extended till June 24, this year. Following the death of Jayalalithaa, on December 6, 2016, a commission under the chairmanship of retired Justice A Arumughaswamy was formed in 2017 to probe the suspicion in her death.
