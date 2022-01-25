Anna varsity guidelines for online exams

Anna University has issued the guidelines for the students to appear for the online semester exams to be held from February 1.
Apart from general instructions, including downloading hall tickets, the university said the mode of examination is to take home and the duration of the examination is three hours only. The notification said students should be ready with a Laptop/Desktop/Mobile phone/Tablet with an internet facility to download the question paper and upload the scanned (pdf version) copy of the answer script. Apart from uploading answer sheets, the students should also despatch their answer scripts.
