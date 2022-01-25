AIADMK moves HC for CBI probe into ‘Pongal gift scam’

Chennai :

Former MLA and AIADMK Election Wing deputy secretary IS Inbadurai who filed the petition stated that the distribution of the Pongal gift began from January 4, 2022 across the state and to the utmost shock and surprise of everyone, serious complaints regarding the poor quality of the edible products provided in the gift bags were raised all across the state.





“If the price per bag with products is calculated on an average, it is understood that Rs 600 is spent for every Pongal gift bag with 21 items in it. Considering the fact that in many cases several items were missing from the 21 products and in many instances, extremely poor quality products that are not even worth a few rupees had been supplied, this by itself demonstrates that there is an unholy collusion between the suppliers and the state whereby more than Rs 500 crore has been swindled by them and they have committed a big scam,” Inbadurai’s petition read.





The petitioner also noted that despite the allegations coming from various places, no criminal action has been initiated for the offences that have been committed punishable under the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, Food Safety and Standards Act, Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and other penal enactments for reasons best known.