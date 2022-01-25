BJP man held for hanging PM’s portrait in panchayat office

Coimbatore :

BJP trade union secretary M Bhaskaran was arrested on charges of trespass and criminal intimidation after he entered the office of Pooluvapatti Town Panchayat and hung a portrait of the PM on the walls on Saturday.





Panchayat officials had objected to the hanging of the portrait without permission and also for not wearing masks in violation of COVID-19 protocol. However, the BJP workers questioned the staff as to why there is no photo of the Prime Minister, when former chief minister M Karunanidhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s portraits were hung in the office. The video of the incident has been circulated widely on social media.





Based on a complaint at Alandurai police station by panchayat staff, the police booked the party men under IPC sections 448 for trespass, 353 for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty and 506 (I) for criminal intimidation. Police arrested Bhaskaran and a search is on for others.