Forest staff among three injured in leopard attack

Coimbatore :

According to the Forest Department, a leopard pounced on Varadarajan, 63, involved in harvesting maize in his farm at Pappankulam around 8 am. Shocked on seeing a leopard, Maran, 66, a farm hand came rushing with a wooden log to chase it away; however he too came under attack by the animal. On hearing their loud cries, the other villagers arrived forcing the leopard to retreat into the bushes.





On receiving information, Sevvur police, staff from Forest Department and revenue department arrived and rushed the duo to Avinashi Government Hospital and then to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).





After a desperate search, the Forest Department set up two cages in the area to trap the animal. In addition, drones were deployed and 12 CCTVs were fixed to track the animal. Also, a large team of forest staff were on their toes in search for the leopard in Pappankulam near Avinashi.





Meanwhile, a Forest Department staff identified as Mani, who was involved in the search operations was also injured in an attack by the leopard near Amaravathi. He has been admitted in Tirupur GH. Officials suspect that the leopard could have strayed from Bhavanisagar forest area, located around 35 km away.





In another related incident in Krishnagiri district, Sankaramma, 35, wife of Subramani from Denkanikottai, was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Monday morning.