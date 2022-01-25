Grama Sabha meeting on Republic Day cancelled

Chennai :

The Grama Sabha meeting to be conducted on Republic Day has been cancelled by the State government due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. According to an order from the Rural Development department, the district collectors are requested to issue “necessary directions” to the village panchayats not to convene any Grama Sabha in village panchayats on Republic Day due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and “in the interest of the general public”.



