Madurai bench acquits mentally ill of patricide

Madurai :

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court acquitted a mentally unsound, unemployed man held on the charge of murdering his father in 2015 after observing that the trial court failed to consider in proper perspective his medical history of having paranoid schizophrenia. Though the Principal Sessions Judge was told the accused was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, the judge did not attach much importance to this and awarded life in January, 2018.



