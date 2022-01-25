Tue, Jan 25, 2022

Madurai bench acquits mentally ill of patricide

Published: Jan 25,202204:18 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court acquitted a mentally unsound, unemployed man held on the charge of murdering his father in 2015.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court
Madurai:
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court acquitted a mentally unsound, unemployed man held on the charge of murdering his father in 2015 after observing that the trial court failed to consider in proper perspective his medical history of having paranoid schizophrenia. Though the Principal Sessions Judge was told the accused was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, the judge did not attach much importance to this and awarded life in January, 2018.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations