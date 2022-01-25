Fall in education standards instils urgency in reopening schools

Chennai :

“While working on the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (education at doorsteps) scheme, it was found that about 90 per cent of students, especially those in Classes 1 to 3 in State-run schools, faced severe difficulties to read and write basic alphabets and numeric letters,” a senior official from the School Education Department said on condition of anonymity.





Similarly, he added, government school students from Classes 4 to 8 did not have the required qualification to get promoted to the next class.





Earlier, many private schools had reported that online classes were proving to be unsuccessful in imparting education, especially for elementary level students. The private schools had also given several representations to the State government seeking permission to reopen schools. The government was gearing up to reopen schools in November for Classes 1-8. “However, the decision was deferred after health experts indicated that the third wave of COVID pandemic could hit the State soon,” he said.





KR Nandakumar, general secretary, TN Nursery, Matriculation, and CBSE Schools’ Association, who submitted a representation to the Chief Minister on Monday seeking permission to reopen classes for kindergarten, said most private schools could not conduct online classes properly for the elementary level.





“Online classes cannot replace in-person session even for higher standards. So reopening schools is necessary,” he argued.





Agreeing with him, PK Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association, said they were receiving reports from teachers across the State that elementary level students in government and aided schools have forgotten even alphabets. The authorities should reopen schools immediately after normalcy returns, he said. “Otherwise, the situation would worsen,” Ilamaran cautioned.





Officials from the department said they have taken note of the reports from teachers, and were seriously studying the situation to ensure that schools reopened as soon as the third wave is brought under control.





At present, there are over 40 lakh pupils studying from Classes 1 to 8 in about 40,000 government and private schools, and around two lakh teachers.