Tamil Nadu witnesses slight dip incases, but deaths climb up to 46

Chennai :

The overall TPR of the State stood at 19.4 per cent, while Chennai recorded a TPR of 23.6 per cent. Coimbatore recorded 3,786 cases and a TPR of 28.1 per cent, while Chengalpattu had 1,742 cases and 22.7 per cent TPR. Erode recorded a TPR of 27.8 per cent and Thanjavur, 27.6 per cent.





The State has a total of 2,06,484 active cases, with Chennai seeing a slight dip at 52,742. Meanwhile, Coimbatore saw a surge and has about 24,792 active cases now. A total number of 1,43,004 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.





As many as 46 deaths were notified in the past 24 hours, with the highest of 17 in Chennai, followed by four each in Chengalpattu and Vellore. The total number of deaths in the State reached 37,264. A total of 24,639 people recovered on Monday, taking the total to 29,20,457.



