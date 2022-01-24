Mon, Jan 24, 2022

Chennai, surrounding districts to receive moderate rain for next 48 hrs: RMC

Published: Jan 24,202206:48 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

However, no warning has been given to fishermen yet.

Image Courtesy: Justin
Image Courtesy: Justin
Chennai:
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted moderate rains in and around Chennai and neighbouring districts for the next two days.

A statement issued today said that the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal will receive light to moderate showers in a few places today and tomorrow and mostly dry weather in other districts.

On 26th  and 27th there will be light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and adjoining inner districts, Pondicherry and a few places in Karaikal, while other districts will experience mostly dry weather.

The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Pondicherry and Karaikal will receive light to moderate rains on the 28th. 

 According to the weather agency, there may be light rain in a few parts of the city with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is 24 degrees Celsius.

However, no warning has been given to fishermen yet.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations